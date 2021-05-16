The Graph (GRT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $198.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.26 or 0.01094259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00114876 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.