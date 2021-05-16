The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89,905 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $255,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

