The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.