The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $148,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 888,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 221,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

