The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,084. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $50.41 on Friday. The Joint has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $717.18 million, a PE ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

