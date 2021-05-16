The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.78 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

