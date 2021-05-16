The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

