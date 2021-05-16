The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

