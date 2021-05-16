The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 20,351 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $36,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

CTVA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

