The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 206,492 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.31% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

