The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.46 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.