The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $36,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

