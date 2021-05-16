The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $251.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

