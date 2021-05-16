The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

PPG opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.