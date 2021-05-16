The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Yandex worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

