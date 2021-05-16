The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.43 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.92% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

