The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.29% of First Merchants worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $696,529. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.