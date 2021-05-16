The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $33.18 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

