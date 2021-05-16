The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.72 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $184,178,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

