The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $35.45 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $35,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

