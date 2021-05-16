The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of IFF opened at $141.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

