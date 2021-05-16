The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $37.03 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $37,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

