The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $37.81 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.31 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

