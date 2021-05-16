The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $38.24 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.56% of Change Healthcare worth $38,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,561,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of CHNG opened at $22.88 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.