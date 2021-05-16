The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $38.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 786,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

