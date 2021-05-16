The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $39.14 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of The AES worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 144.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $25.37 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

