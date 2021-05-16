The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $39.88 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $218.33 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

