The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.04 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.51% of Cameco worth $42,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

