The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $38,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.14.

PSA opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $173.16 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.