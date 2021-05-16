The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $36,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $163.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

