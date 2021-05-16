The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

SRE stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

