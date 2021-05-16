The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $38,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

