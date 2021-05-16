The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 109,181 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.03% of I-Mab worth $35,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $64.89 on Friday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

