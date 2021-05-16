The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,684 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $32,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

NYSE ZBH opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

