The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,985 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.64% of Stantec worth $38,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.