The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.05% of Utz Brands worth $35,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 204,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

