The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $36,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

