The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of FOX worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

