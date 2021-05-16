The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of UGI worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of UGI by 11,335.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

