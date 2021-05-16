The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Entegris worth $32,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

