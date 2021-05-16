The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 114,017 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,017 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $37,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

