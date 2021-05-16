The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 150,009 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 161.83% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF worth $41,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JHMA opened at $50.05 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.