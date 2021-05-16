The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,577 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.