The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,626 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $38,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,356.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.00 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,468.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,408.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.