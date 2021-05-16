The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,656 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Paychex worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

