The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,570 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Corning worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,783.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.