The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,554 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of East West Bancorp worth $36,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,498 shares of company stock worth $272,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

