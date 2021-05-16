The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,189 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.56% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $38,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.