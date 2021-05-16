The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,361 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $36,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

