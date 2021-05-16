The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,049 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of F5 Networks worth $41,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $181.27 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.